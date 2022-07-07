PADUCAH — The Judicial Conduct Commission of Kentucky has publicized a 254 page document detailing the formal proceedings and charges against 42nd Judicial Circuit Court Judge James T. Jameson, who presides over Calloway and Marshall Counties.
The Judicial Conduct Commission operates under the Kentucky Supreme Court, and investigates complaints of judicial misconduct. They are the "only entity authorized under the Kentucky Constitution to take disciplinary action against a sitting Kentucky judge," according to the Kentucky Court of Justice website.
The JCC’s says its mission is to "protect the public, to encourage judges, commissioners and candidates for judicial office to maintain high standards of conduct, and to promote public confidence in the integrity, independence, competence, and impartiality of the judiciary".
The JCC charged Jameson is charged with the following four counts of misconduct in the extensive document:
1. "You acted as the alter ego for the 42nd Judicial Circuit Community Corrections Board in the creation and development of an ankle monitoring program, failing to separate yourself as Circuit Judge from your duties at CCB, creating the appearance of impropriety to the public."
2. "You acted as the alter ego for the 42nd Judicial Circuit Community Corrections Board in the implementation and operation of CCB’s ankle monitoring program."
3. "During your tenure as Circuit Court Judge, you mismanaged your courtroom, engaged in acts of retaliation, and deviated from acceptable standards of judicial conduct..."
4. "During your tenure as Circuit Court Judge, you used your influence and the prestige of judicial office to pressure attorneys, individuals, and groups to fund and support your political campaign, going as far as saying that certain monetary contributions were not sufficient."
Each charge is accompanied by further detail, citing applicable laws, statutes, and codes of conduct.
The document then provides Jameson's 70+ page detailed response as well as exhibits submitted as evidence in response to the charges. These include emails, tests, messages, documents, and statements from staff, personal friends, and even his doctor.
You can download the full PDF of the docket or access it online through the link provided.