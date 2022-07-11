The Judicial Conduct Commission says a hearing is scheduled for Aug. 12 regarding whether to temporarily suspend 42nd Judicial Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson.
The commission released a document last week accusing Jameson — whose court serves Calloway and Marshall counties — of misconduct in office.
Jameson is accused of creating a conflict of interest by submitting a grant application to the Kentucky Department of Corrections on behalf of the court's Community Corrections Board when creating an ankle monitoring program. The document accuses Jameson of creating the appearance of impropriety by failing to separate himself as judge from his CCB duties.
The document also accuses Jameson of instructing CCB staff to reporting alleged ankle monitor violations directly to him and "on more than one occasion" issuing arrest warrants for people participating in the program after receiving notifications from CCB staff. Jameson is also accused of directing authorities to arrest people for alleged ankle monitoring violations before arrest warrants were properly issued for them.
"Despite presiding over cases where you ordered participation in CCB’s ankle monitoring program, you participated in the collection of fees, managed financial transactions, and wrote checks on behalf of CCB and Re-Life," the document claims. It also claims Jameson "created the appearance of impropriety by ordering individuals participate in CCB’s ankle monitoring program when the costs associated with the program directly supported Re-Life." Re-Life is a proposed inpatient substance abuse disorder treatment facility the document says Jameson is spearheading.
The document also accuses Jameson of mismanaging his courtroom by only allowing people ordered to participate in the ankle monitoring program to enroll with a specific program — Track Group. The document claims Jameson had direct ties to Track Group through the CCB, and that people were ordered to enroll with that program "despite the availability of other ankle monitoring services." Additionally, Jameson is accused of requiring people in his courtroom to attend Riverwoods Recovery over other treatment options and claiming Riverwoods was the only intensive out-patient program available "even absent evidence that Riverwoods was licensed as an IOP provider in Kentucky." The document claims Jameson has a personal connection with Riverwoods, and that he required people in his courtroom to attend the program for that reason.
The filing also claims Jameson treated court staff and attorneys in ways that were not "patient, dignified, and courteous," saying he demonstrated bias against certain attorneys and pressured one lawyer to file a bar complaint against another, and asking that same lawyers "to draft a sworn statement on your behalf to rebut a complaint made against you."
Those accusations also extend to Jameson's interactions with members of law enforcement. The filing claims he retaliated against a Marshall County Sheriff's Office employee by trying to get him fired or reassigned after the employee "reviewed Courthouse video footage of you because you believed, without any evidence, he leaked the video to media outlets." It also claims Jameson asked Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire to send deputies to find a vehicle Jameson saw flying a flag that Jameson "believed was an offensive political statement," and ask the driver to remove it.
"You suggested to the Sheriff that he should cite or bring criminal charges against the driver if they refused to remove the flag," the filing reads.
Finally, the document accused Jameson of using his influence and the prestige of his office to pressure lawyers, other individuals and groups to fund and otherwise support his political campaign, "going as far as saying that certain monetary contributions were not sufficient."
The commission on Monday announced that a hearing will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 12 in the Christian County Justice Center regarding "whether it will be in the best interest of justice" that Jameson be temporarily suspended from acting as a judge and from his duties until the formal proceedings related to the charges are concluded.
Download the document below to read the commission's filings and to see the notice about the hearing.