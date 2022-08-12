CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission has voted 3 to 2 in favor of suspending 42nd Judicial Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson with pay pending the final adjudication of charges accusing him of misconduct in office.
The vote came at the end of a 10-hour hearing Friday in Christian County.
Among other charges, Jameson is accused of creating a conflict of interest by submitting a grant application to the Kentucky Department of Corrections on behalf of the court's Community Corrections Board when creating an ankle monitoring program. He's also accused of retaliating against a Marshall County Sheriff's Office employee by trying to get the person fired or reassigned, and of using his influence as a judge to pressure lawyers and others to fund and support his political campaign.
Click here for more details about these and other charges Jameson faces from the commission.
Jameson testified before the commission during Friday's hearing, claiming the court is being used for political reasons.
Local 6's Jack Kane was present during Friday's hearing. He'll bring us more details about the proceedings during Local 6 at 10.