WEST KENTUCKY — The Fourth of July holiday weekend is coming up soon. That means a lot of travel for local families heading to vacation spots or family gatherings.
Every year, an average of 2,100 teen drivers are involved in fatal car crashes, according to the National Road Safety Foundation. The group says Fourth of July weekend is the most dangerous time for teen drivers.
The group says Memorial Day through Labor Day marks the 100 deadliest days for for teen drivers — when 30% of fatal crashes involving teens happen.
During the summer months, that's nine to 10 deaths a day.
Celebrating Independence Day should be about fireworks, cookouts and fun on the water, but it's also a concerning time for teens on the road.
David Reich with the Nation Road Safety Foundation said July 4 is the worst weekend.
"You've got a combination of people driving, people partying, which very often means alcohol, or if they're out late it could even involve drowsiness, and that all can have deadly consequences," said Reich.
He said there are three key factors to driving safely.
"One is alcohol, alcohol and drugs, that accounts for about one-third of all teen fatalities," he said.
The second factor is speed. Reich said it's better to be at your destination a few minutes late than to not make it at all.
The third key factor is distraction. You're encouraged to turn the radio down and keep your cellphone out of your hands.
The lakes make Marshall County a popular Fourth of July spot for travelers.
Emergency Management Director Curt Curtner said it's one of their busiest weekends.
"It generally is, because everybody wants to go on the lake. For one thing, you know, it's a major holiday. You know, the families try to get together on the lake or have barbecue with the families and all that. It's always a heightened concern for us," said Curtner.
His office is on high alert for every age group. Cutner said the emergency management office's equipment is ready to go for the upcoming holiday weekend.
Curtner and Reich each said they want everyone to be smart, enjoy the holiday weekend and stay safe.
Reich said his group wants to "make people aware of the dangers and encourage parents to talk to their young people about safe driving."
In 60% of traffic fatalities among adults and children, seatbelts were not worn. First responders say buckling up saves lives.
Parents can set the example for their children by wearing their seatbelts, following speed limits and staying off their phones while driving.
For more information and safety tips, find the passport to safe driving on the National Safety Foundation website.