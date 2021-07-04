PADUCAH- This year's Independence Day signaled a time of normalcy for many people. Debra Maurer drove six and half hours to be with her family in Paducah for the holiday weekend. A trip,she says, is well worth it.
"Family is everything, you know with COVID last year and everything being shut down, now is the time to visit and enjoy life again,” Mourer said.
Mourer says enjoying Noble Park Pool today was a highlight of her trip.
“Beautiful pool, not busy, more fun, water slides, they're happy. It's all that matters, you know, kids are kids- they don't care where they are at as long as they're entertained,” Mourer said.
Her grandson, Eric Powell, says this holiday weekend feels different from last year and he's excited to be doing what he loves.
“It feels special just to be out in public again, some places you still have to wear masks and stuff, but I feel like it's more open, the world- instead of you have to be in your home all the time,” Powell said.
Debra tells me that this time last year, she was stuck in Chicago, unable to visit friends and family in Paducah, so this July fourth is extra special.
Paducah native, Nikki Lopez says her Fourth of July plans will also be family focused.
We're going to be grilling out, swimming and doing fireworks tonight,” Lopez said.
Mourer and other families are enjoying the holiday fun they missed last year.
Others celebrated the 4th by gathering at Independence bank while the sons of the American Revolution read the Declaration of Independence.