(CNN) — Grab the popcorn! It's movie night!
National Movie Night falls on the second Friday in June. It's a great time to put away the cell phones and enjoy a classic or something new with friends and family.
Movies have been bringing people together for nearly 100 years.
From the home theater with vcr and dvds to movies now on demand, big screens or small screens, there are plenty of viewing options.
Drive-in movies are also making a comeback in some cities. While the Calvert Drive-In still hasn't opened for the season, Calvert City is hosting a movie night in Memorial Park, alongside the city's Food Truck Friday's event.
MORE DETAILS: Calvert Drive-In yet to open, city offers free movie night in the meantime
Whether you go there, head out to one of the movie theaters in the Local 6 area or stream something at home, it's a great excuse to grab some of your favorite snacks, sit back, relax, and enjoy the show.