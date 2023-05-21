If you’ve been hoping to try out fishing for the first time, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources has announced a free fishing weekend for June 3-4, 2023.
According to fw.ky.gov, fishing licenses and permits are not required. However, if you do plan on casting a rod, be sure to check out the normal regulations such as size limits and the number of fish you are able to keep.
The website lists many events that will be hosted including 2023 Noble Park Fish Out, which is a tournament for kids ages 5-12.
You do not have to be a Kentucky resident to participate in free fishing weekend.
If it is your first time fishing, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources has provided a Fishing Gear Checklist to get you started on what to bring along.
It is important to remember safety protocols if you are going to be around water or in a kayak or powerboat.