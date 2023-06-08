Communities across the Local 6 area will be celebrating Juneteenth this month, and a variety of events are planned.
Juneteenth falls on June 19, and it was officially designated as a federal holiday in 2021. The day commemorates June 19, 1865 — the day enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, first learned slavery had been abolished.
Paducah's second annual Juneteenth celebration will be held at the Carson Center in partnership with the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP and the city.
The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. It will include a one-hour program and performance of "Browngirl. Bluegrass." The autobiographical one-woman show by Lacresha Berry focuses on the cultural history of African Americans in Kentucky. According to the show's description, Berry blends her perspectives from her childhood in Kentucky through the state's geography and personal events from her life, while "honoring the work of important ancestors whose lives parallel her own." The description, which can be read in full on the Carson Center website, says the show is moving and educational, highlighting historical figures and paying homage to African American heritage in Kentucky.
Paducah's Juneteenth celebration will also include a barbecue picnic dinner on the Carson Center lawn catered by Big Ed's with entertainment by A Different Sound. There will also be a free craft activity for children. Tickets are $20, and those who purchase tickets by June 9 will receive a free T-shirt.
More Juneteenth celebrations coming up in the Local 6 area include:
Kentucky
Mayfield - The Mayfield Graves County branch of the NAACP has announced a Juneteenth celebration on June 17-18. Speakers will include Betty Dobson with the Hotel Metropolitan in Paducah, Kylan Galbreath of Mayfield, Savvy Kareem Abdul Shabazz of Paducah and Anthony LaMar Moss of Mayfield. The event also includes a boys and girls ball tournament, three point and free throw contest, prize giveaway, free food and drinks and more on Saturday, as well as Father's Day activities on Sunday. The event will be held at Eddie Williams Park at East Water Street and Pryor Street in Mayfield.
Paducah - Before the city's Juneteenth Celebration, West Kentucky Community and Technical College and Cora Creative Studio are partnering to host a Juneteenth Creative Culture Weekend June 16-17 at WKCTC. The weekend starts on Friday, June 16, with a Groove Cypher event hosted by J. Skrilla, starting at 7 p.m. at the Clemens Fine Arts Center. Tickets are $15 and can be bought at coracreativestudio.com. On June 17, a Creative Culture Market and Fashion Show will be held in room 109 of WKCTC's Emerging Technology Center. The market will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the fashion show will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission to the fashion show is $5. Click here for more details.
Illinois
Cairo - In Cairo, Juneteenth events are scheduled June 16-19, according to a Facebook page called Juneteenth Events - Cairo, IL. The schedule includes a Youth Juneteenth Dance for grades K-6 at Cairo School District 1 on June 16. Also on June 16, Rise Community Market will have its grand opening at 10 a.m. On June 17, there will be a Black Business Expo on June 17 at the Cairo Junior/Senior High School gym, a Soul Food Soiree at Trinity One Upscale Lounge at 409 Commercial Avenue and a Juneteenth Reggae Jam, also at Trinity One Upscale Lounge. On June 18, a free Family Fun Day for All will be held at St. Mary's Park with vendors and limited gifts for fathers. On the day itself, a brunch and day party will begin at 12 p.m. at Hannibal Black Sports Grill.
Carbondale - The Black Chamber of Commerce of Southern Illinois is hosting a Juneteenth Block Party from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Jackson Street to Gum Street. The event will include live entertainment, games and prizes, food and drink from local vendors and businesses, face painting, double Dutch, cookie decorating and more.
Also in Carbondale, the African American Museum of Southern Illinois will host Juneteenth: Freedom Day in the Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 17 at Attucks Park. The event will include food, music, games and more.
Those are just a couple of the events coming up in southern Illinois. The Black Chamber of Commerce of Southern Illinois posted information about several events happening on Juneteenth and the week leading up to the holiday.
The state of Illinois has also published a list of Juneteenth celebrations going on across the state. To learn more, visit enjoyillinois.com.
Missouri
Cape Girardeau - The Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau will host a Juneteenth celebration from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 17 at Ivers Square. The event is free and open to the public. The bureau says the event will include entertainment starting at 1 p.m., with musical performances from Cat Daddy'O, Pfunk Dat and Ivas Jones and a performance by renowned poet Ebony Stewart. The event will also include craft vendors, social service organizations, food vendors, door prizes, and a kids' area coordinated by Discovery Playhouse. For more details, visit visitcape.com.
Sikeston - Juneteenth events are set for June 16 through June 18 in Sikeston. A Black Excellence Ball will be held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on June 16 at the SEMO Shrine Club at 1806 Garwood Avenue. Saturday, A Juneteenth parade will be held at 2 p.m., followed by events at Lincoln Park, including a Lincoln Showcase at 2:30 p.m. and a basketball at 3 p.m. Then, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., there will be live music from Tasha G & the Gents. Scholarship awards will presented at 5:45 p.m. The festival also boasts vendors, cultural and educational activities and more. On Sunday, you can expect more music at Lincoln Park, when a Gospel Explosion will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Organizers say to bring your tambourine! For more details, visit the Sikeston Juneteenth Facebook page.
Tennessee
Discovery Park of America - The park in Union City, Tennessee, will host Juneteenth: A Celebration of Black American Freedom on June 17. The free event will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Attendees can expect entertainment by Crossfire Music, Kat Anderson of the BB King Allstars, J Poetry, Moe Hayslett, Craig Clay and TRuStory. The park says the day will also include food trucks, fun, fishing and fellowship. It's being held in partnership with the Weakley County Reconciliation Project. For more details visit discoveryparkofamerica.com and weakleyreconciliation.com.
Do you know of a Juneteenth going on the Local 6 area that isn't on our list yet? Tell us all about it by emailing newstip@wpsdlocal6.com.