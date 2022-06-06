PADUCAH — The Paducah-McCracken County NAACP and the Carson Center are teaming up to offer a Juneteenth program and celebration on June 20.
Juneteenth, which falls on June 19, was officially designated as a federal holiday last year. The day commemorates June 19, 1865 — the day enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, first learned slavery had been abolished. The first Juneteenth observance was held in Texas the following year. Paducah and other communities in Kentucky and Tennessee also have an Emancipation Celebration on the 8th of August.
The Paducah Juneteenth Celebration will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 20, at the Carson Center. An hour-long program with University of Louisville Pan-African studies associate professor Brandon McCormack, Ph.D., as keynote speaker will be followed by a dinner on the Carson Center lawn.
Tickets are $15. That covers a reserved seat for the program and a boxed barbecue dinner with a nonalcoholic drink. Seating will be provided for the picnic, and a cash bar will be available for those who would like wine or beer with their meal. Organizers say there will be live entertainment during the dinner on the lawn as well.
Local 6's Todd Faulkner will serve as emcee during the event. Sponsors include the city of Paducah, McCracken County, CSI, Baptist Health, Mercy Health and the Bryant Law Center.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 270-450-4444 or by visiting thecarsoncenter.org.