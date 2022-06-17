Juneteenth is officially a national holiday, and communities across the Local 6 area will be celebrating with a variety of events this weekend.
Juneteenth falls on June 19, and it was officially designated as a federal holiday last year. Because the 19th falls on Sunday, the public holiday date is June 20 this year. The day commemorates June 19, 1865 — the day enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, first learned slavery had been abolished.
The city of Paducah will hold its first ever official Juneteenth celebration Monday evening at the Carson Center. The event is being held through a partnership between the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP and the Carson Center.
The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday at the Carson Center. Tickets are $15, and the event includes an indoor program followed by a barbecue dinner on the Carson Center lawn.
MORE DETAILS: Juneteenth Celebration to be held June 20 at Paducah's Carson Center
More Juneteenth celebrations coming up in the Local 6 area include:
Kentucky
Caldwell County - A community picnic will be held at Dotson Park in Princeton on Sunday, with music games, activities and the message "We are Better Together." The Herald Ledger reports that picnic setup will begin at 2 p.m. and youth activities will follow at 3 p.m. A program about the history and significance of Juneteenth will be held at 7 p.m., and the event will be capped off with fireworks, the newspaper reports. Also in Princeton, walking tours highlighting historical African American sections of Cedar Hill Cemetery will be held this weekend. The Herald Ledger reports that one tour will be held from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday and other will be held from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Attendance is $5, and the money will go to the Caldwell County Genealogy Society Cemetery Restoration fund. To reserve your spot on one of the tours, call or text 270-339-8712.
Madisonville - Just outside of the Local 6 area, the African American Coalition of Hopkins County is sponsoring a Juneteenth Festival at Festus Claybon Park in Madisonville. The event kicks of Friday, with activities from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The festival will continue from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, with music, food, vendors, Black history, prizes and rides. Click here for more details.
Illinois
John A. Logan College - The community college in Carterville, Illinois, will host a Juneteenth event from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Waterfall Courtyard. The event is free and open to the public. The college says the Phonics — a local soul, Motown and jazz-funk band — will perform. Activities will include art, games, a dance competition, storytelling and poetry reading. The college says local food vendors will be there, including John John’s BBQ, Sidney & Solomon Foods, and Cold-Blooded Coffee & Roastery. Additionally, the college says it will provide several tickets to students and other guests for free food.
Shawnee Community College - The community college in Ullin, Illinois, will host a celebration on campus at 11:30 a.m. Monday. SIU Professor of African Studies, Dr. Joseph Smith will host a lunchtime program via Zoom, the college says. Faculty, students and staff are invited to watch the program together in the cafeteria. Members of the public can watch the program by using this link: https://shawneecc-edu.zoom.us/j/92651050038?pwd=bFhqaHl1SDlMOVhKclAvc3hjaXRjZz09.
Carbondale - Juneteenth events have been going on in Carbondale since June 13. The African American Museum of Southern Illinois is hosting multiple events to mark the holiday. A block party sponsored by the Black Chamber of Commerce of Southern Illinois at the Eurma Hayes Center parking lot on Birch Street. On Saturday, a parade will begin on North Washington Street at Jackson Street and continue to James & Thelma Walker Avenue to Wall Street. Line up starts at 9:30 a.m., and the parade is set to begin at 10 a.m. After the parade, activities will be held at Attucks Park. Then, on Sunday, a Gospel Sing sponsored by the Southern Illinois University Black Resource Center will be held at 3 p.m. at the SIU Student Center Auditorium. Click here for more details.
Missouri
Cape Girardeau - A Juneteenth celebration will be held from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Ivers Square in Cape Girardeau. The event will include performances by Ernest James Zydeco, Texas poet and playwright Ebony Stewart, Sikeston singer Anna Catherine DeHart and St. Louis singer Steven 'Gabrial' Thompson II. The event will also include children's activities, door prizes, food, raffles and more. Click here for more details.
Sikeston - The city's second annual Juneteenth celebration will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Lincoln Park, the Standard Democrat reports. Events will include a parade beginning at 3 p.m. from Young Street to Petty Street, a basketball tournament and more.
Tennessee
Discovery Park of America - The Discovery Park of America in Union City, Tennessee, will host a Juneteenth celebration from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Admission into the event is free, and the park says all are welcome. The event will include food trucks, entertainment, fishing and other activities. The Weakley County Reconciliation Project will commemorate Juneteenth at the park's Train Depot. The event will also include performances by Theresa Blalark, Damon Gentry and NuCreation, Jaylong Flagg and the Juneteenth Celebration band.