MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A Marshall County jury recommends a 25-year prison sentence for a Calvert City man convicted of beating a disabled veteran and setting his house on fire.
Thursday, the jury convicted Mark Smith of first degree assault and first degree arson for the beating of Ed Harris, who was rescued from his burning home in 2017.
Jurors met again for the sentencing phase Friday, recommending 25 years for the arson charge and 20 years for the assault charge to be served concurrently. A judge will decide whether to accept that recommendation at a formal sentencing hearing scheduled for Nov. 14.
After the court proceedings, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office shared a photo on Facebook of Harris surrounded by smiling supporters in the courtroom. In the post, the sheriff's office thanked the jurors for their service to the community.