FILE - David Ermold, right, files to run for Rowan County Clerk in Kentucky as Clerk Kim Davis looks on, Dec. 6, 2017, in Morehead, Ky. Davis denied Ermold and his husband a marriage license in 2015 because she was opposed to gay marriage for religious reasons. Ermold and his partner won a jury verdict for damages against Davis on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Adam Beam, File)