CALDWELL COUNTY, KY — A jury has awarded $19.35 million to the estate of a man who was stabbed to death outside the Princeton Elks Lodge in 2017, finding that lodge in Caldwell County, Kentucky, failed in its duty to provide a safe environment for customers.
In April of 2017, 50-Year-Old William Grant Beckner was stabbed to death at the Princeton Elks Lodge. Law enforcement investigators said Beckner was stabbed to death by a part-time bartender, Joseph Anderson, who was also the Princeton Water and Wastewater Department superintendent. In August of 2018, a jury found Anderson guilty of first-degree manslaughter in Beckner's death.
In the lawsuit filed by Beckner's daughter, who is the administrator of his estate, a jury found Princeton Elks Lodge No. 1,115 failed to exercise the level of care that would ordinarily be expected from a business to keep customers safe. The jury was asked if the elks lodge failed to fulfill its responsibility to not allow anyone on the premises to create a risk to customers and to refrain from serving alcohol to anyone who is apparently already intoxicated. The jury was also asked if the elks lodge failed in its duty to prevent Anderson from assaulting Beckner if the lodge had actual knowledge that Anderson was about to injure him but failed to intervene.
The jury verdict filed on Sept. 28, jurors found that the elks lodge failed to comply with one or more of those duties and that the lodge's failure was "a substantial factor in causing injury to Grant Beckner."
Jurors also found that Beckner had a duty to exercise ordinary care for his own safety, and that his failure to do so was also a substantial factor in the stabbing.
The jurors were asked to determine a total percentage of fault attributable to the elks lodge and to Beckner. The jury attributed 70% of the fault to the elks lodge and 30% to Beckner.
The verdict shows the jury awarded $850,000 for physical pain and suffering, $500,000 for the destruction of Beckner's ability to work and earn money and $18 million in punitive damages. Punitive damages are awarded to punish a defendant for misconduct. In this case, the jury was instructed to award those damages if they were satisfied from the evidence that the elks lodge displayed a reckless disregard for Beckner's life, safety or property.