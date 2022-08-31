WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — According to Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick, a new scam is going around in southern Illinois.
The "jury duty scam" involves an unknown caller posing as an official from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office. The scammer tries to convince the victim that they owe a fine for not attending jury duty, and they need to pay in order to avoid getting arrested.
According to the release, the scammer tells victims to put their money in the kiosk of a local business.
Vick says legitimate court employees and law enforcement officials will never call to solicit financial or personal information from residents. Furthermore, he says, jury summonses and failure to appear notices are always delivered to your home or post office box.
The sheriff's office explains scammers may provide detailed information to make themselves seem more credible, including badge numbers, law enforcement officials names, and addresses of government buildings.
If you believe you're a victim of a scam like this, the office encourages you to report the scam to local law enforcement, the sheriff's office, or the Illinois Attorney General's Office.