MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County jury has found Anthony Stalcup guilty of murder in the 2019 shooting death of his ex-wife, Judy Stalcup. Jurors recommended he serve a 35-year prison sentence.
Stalcup sat between his attorneys as Judge Timothy Kaltenbach read the verdict Tuesday evening. The jury of four men and 10 women reached the guilty verdict just one day after the trial began.
Investigators have said Stalcup shot his ex-wife in July of 2019 inside a home on Noble Road, and then waited 30 minutes before telling anyone she'd been shot. When he did pick up the phone, prosecutors say he called neighbors and a friend, but not 911.
A neighbor called 911 after talking to Stalcup, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office said in 2019, and the 60-year-old woman was still alive when deputies arrived at the scene. She was taken to a hospital, but she ultimately succumbed to her injuries that evening.
As the jury prepared to enter the sentencing phase, defense attorney Tyler Brown asked for mercy, saying Stalcup is 65 years old. Brown called Stalcup's sister as a witness. She also asked the jury for mercy, and said she's had no contact with her brother for the past two years.
Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Chuck Walter said those pleas for mercy shouldn't override the fact that Judy Stalcup is dead, saying that she didn't get mercy and the trial is about justice.
When jurors returned from deliberating over the sentence, they handed down the more than three decade recommendation.
Stalcup's sentencing hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Nov. 17.