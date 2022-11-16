UNION COUNTY, IL — A jury has convicted a Dongola, Illinois, man of contacting a child using an online instant messaging service with the intent to meet with that child in person and commit a sexual offense, prosecutors say.
The Union County State's Attorney's Office says a jury convicted 51-year-old Billy W. Tellor on Wednesday of grooming, indecent solicitation of a child and solicitation to meet a child. The conviction came after a two-day jury trial in the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.
Prosecutors say Tellor was arrested on May 3, 2021, by the Union County Sheriff's Office.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 13. Each of the three charges is a class 4 felony.
Prosecutors say Tellor will be required to register as a sex offender as a result of his conviction.