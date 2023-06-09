A jury in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Friday found a former Sikeston police captain guilty of involuntary manslaughter in a 2020 crash that claimed the life of a 22-year-old woman.
Andrew Cooper resigned as Sikeston Department of Public Safety captain in May 2020. He was off duty when he was involved in the Feb. 29, 2020 crash at the intersection of East Salcedo Road and Columbine Street in Sikeston.
Multiple people were injured in the crash, including 22-year-old Abagail Cohen, who later died of her injuries at Missouri Delta Medical Center.
The Southeast Missourian newspaper reports that the jury found Cooper guilty of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action, but not guilty of four charges of driving while intoxicated.
The armed criminal action charge stems from the allegation that Cooper's vehicle was a dangerous instrument that he used in a reckless manner, the newspaper reports. He's set to be sentenced on Aug. 1.