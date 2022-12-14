STODDARD COUNTY, MO — A southeast Missouri man faces four life sentences after a jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting two children under the age of 5, the county prosecutor says.
A Stoddard County, Missouri, jury on Tuesday found Billy Stitz guilty of three counts of first-degree statutory sodomy and one count of first-degree statutory rape, Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver says in a news release.
“I am so proud of the brave victims in this case standing up to this predator," Oliver said in a statement included in the news release on Wednesday. "There are no winners in cases like this. Multiple children have suffered greatly at the hands of the Defendant. These cases are excruciatingly difficult to try, emotionally taxing on everyone involved, and painful for victims to relive as they tell of the abuse they have suffered. But we do those difficult things to bring justice and closure to the victims, to ensure that no other children suffer at the hands of the Defendant and to protect the families of our community. The jury’s verdict ensures that the Defendant will never take another step as a free man the remainder of his life and will die in prison.”
Oliver also thanked jurors, saying the community "owes them a debt of gratitude," after they "listened to this horrific evidence over the course of two days," staying until 9 p.m. on the second day of the trial, when the verdict was reached.
The prosecuting attorney also thanked local Child Advocacy Centers that provided counseling and support to the victims. He also shared his thanks for the victims' families, "who stood by them in this difficult journey."