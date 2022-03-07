JACKSON COUNTY, IL — A jury has convicted a Murphysboro, Illinois, man of a vicious stabbing that hospitalized a Carbondale man in November of last year.
Jackson County jurors on Friday found 40-year-old Commodore D. Jackson guilty of four counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, one count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.
The Jackson County State's Attorney's Office says the victim was at a bar in Carbondale celebrating a friend's birthday when Jackson joined the group. Prosecutors say surveillance video shows the victim and Jackson exit the bar, and then Jackson began stabbing the man.
The man tried to get away, but prosecutors say Jackson chased him down, continuing to stab the victim in the head and body.
In the early morning hours of Nov. 5, police responding to the scene found the victim bleeding profusely from multiple cuts and stab wounds. The man was taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
After he was convicted on Friday, Jackson was remanded to the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections on a parole hold until he is sentenced. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 2.