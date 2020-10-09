MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A jury on Friday handed down a guilty verdict for a Paducah man accused of raping a 6-year-old girl and recording the abuse in 2018.
The McCracken County jury found Tirrell Vasser guilty of first-degree sodomy with a minor younger than 12, use of a minor in a sexual performance causing physical injury, sexual abuse, child pornography, resisting arrested and fleeing or evading police.
Vasser was arrested in June of 2018 after the girl's mother told police she found video of him sexually assaulting the child. The mother took the girl to a local hospital for treatment. In 2018, police said Vasser tried to run away when officers confronted him, scuffling with the officers before he was subdued and taken into custody.
The jury recommended an 85-year prison sentence for Vasser, including 50 years for the sodomy charge, 20 years for the use of a minor in a sexual performance, 10 years for the sexual abuse charge and five years for the child porn charge.
Vasser is expected to be sentenced sometime in December.