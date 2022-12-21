GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Graves County jury has sentenced a man to the maximum penalty after finding him guilty of drug possession charges and of being a felon in possession of a handgun.
Graves County Commonwealth's Attorney Richie Kemp says a jury on Tuesday sentenced Antonio Love to 20 years in prison for first-degree possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and the gun charge. The drug possession charges carried a firearm enhancement, which creates steeper penalties for those charges.
Kemp says Love was arrested in March 2021 after officers with the Mayfield Police Department responded to a tip alleging Love was involved in a dispute with a woman at her apartment. When officers arrived at Love's apartment, he opened the door for them, and they arrested him. Kemp says officers searched Love and found a baggie of meth, $1,280 cash and a marijuana roach.
The officers searched Love's room in the apartment, and Kemp says they found a baggie of marijuana, a pistol and Love's cell phone. Kemp says investigators found photos and a short video on Love's phone showing meth, marijuana, cash and the pistol laid out on Love's bed. At trial, Kemp says jurors heard from another woman who testified that she saw Love with the gun about 10 days before he was arrested. The woman said she'd offered to buy the gun from Love, but he told her it wasn't for sale.
After finding Love guilty on Tuesday, the penalty of the trial began. Kemp says jurors were told that Love has prior felony convictions in Graves County and the surrounding area involving drug trafficking and possession of firearms.
In a news release about the conviction, Kemp says the jury's decision is "the latest demonstration that those convicted of crimes involving drugs and guns in Graves County receive severe consequences."