THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE Kentucky EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY Louisville Kentucky. AT THE REQUEST OF THE KENTUCKY STATE POLICE...THE KENTUCKY EMERGENCY ALERT SYSTEM IS ACTIVATED TO ASSIST IN THE BROADCAST OF AN AMBER ALERT. AN AMBER ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...REPEATING...AN AMBER ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED. INCIDENT SUMMARY: RICHARD SAMUAL GRAY, 32 YEARS OF AGE, MURDERED HIS GIRLFRIEND, IN BARDSTOWN, KY THIS EVENING AT APPROXIMATELY 5 PM EST. GRAY FLED THE VICTIM'S RESIDENCE WITH 4 MALE JUVENILES, JORDON AGE 6. JAYCE AGE 9, BJ AGE 10, ADRIAN MURRAY AGE 1, WHO IS ENTERED N C I C GRAY IS DRIVING THE VICTIM'S 2014 RED JEEP PATRIOT WITH KENTUCKY PLATE 3 9 0 T B A. A NEIGHBOR WITNESS THE SUSPECT LOAD THE 4 CHILDREN IN THE JEEP AND FLEE THE SCENE. POSSIBLY ENORUTE TO SAINT LOUIS MISSOURI, OR LOUISVILLE KENTUCKY. VICTIMS: ADRIAN MURRAY. A BLACK MAKE AGED 1 YEAR. HE HAS BROWN EYES AND BLACK HAIR AND IS 2 FEET 2 INCHES TALL. WEIGHING 20 POUNDS. SUSPECT: RICHARD GRAY. A BLACK MALE AGED 32 YEARS OLD. HE HAS BROWN EYES AND BLACK EYES AND IS 6 FEET 2 INCHES TALL WEIGHING 170 POUNDS. HAS A TATTOO ON THE NECK VEHICLE: A RED 2014 JEEP PATTRIOT WITH KENTUCKY LICENCE PLATE READING 3 9 0 - T B A IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ALERT PLEASE CONTACT THE KENTUCKY STATE POLICE.