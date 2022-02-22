brett hankison 1.jpg

Brett Hankison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A jury has been selected in the trial of a former Kentucky police officer involved in the deadly narcotics raid that left Breonna Taylor dead.

The trial for former Louisville officer Brett Hankison will begin Wednesday morning when lawyers give opening statements.

Attorneys returned to court Tuesday to winnow down a pool of 48 people to 12 jurors and three alternates. Hankison will be tried on charges of wanton endangerment for shooting into the apartment of one of Taylor's neighbors on the night of the March 2020 narcotics raid.

The jury pool was selected from a pool of about 250 people.

