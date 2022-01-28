LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Hundreds of potential jurors gathered at a Kentucky courthouse to learn whether they could be chosen for the only criminal trial over the botched police raid that left Breonna Taylor dead.
Potential jurors who arrived at the courthouse in Louisville on Friday filled out questionnaires. Individual questioning of potential jurors is scheduled to start next week.
Former Louisville officer Brett Hankison isn't charged in Taylor’s shooting death. Instead, he's standing trial on three lower-level felony charges for allegedly firing his service weapon wildly into her neighbor’s apartments.
Some of the protesters who took to the streets after the deadly raid in March 2020 remain disappointed that other officers were never charged in Taylor's death.