Weather Alert

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam affecting Pulaski and Ballard Counties. ...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Kentucky... Illinois... Ohio River at Paducah affecting McCracken, Livingston, Pope and Massac Counties. .Heavy rain that fell last week, combined with expected rain this week, will cause continued rises on the Ohio River. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 43.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs affecting several small unprotected towns. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 34.7 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late tomorrow evening to 43.3 feet early Monday afternoon. It will then fall to 43.2 feet and begin rising again early Tuesday morning. It will rise to 43.5 feet Thursday, March 03. It will then fall again but remain above flood stage. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. &&

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Moderate to heavy mixed precipitation, mainly freezing rain and some sleet. Ice accumulations one quarter of an inch or more, with some minor accumulations of sleet. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Scattered power outages and some tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be hazardous. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Two rounds of wintry precipitation can be expected. The first will be Wednesday night across all of the warning area. The second will be from midday Thursday on through the afternoon, mainly across the Ozark Foothills of southeast Missouri into southwest Illinois. The rest of the warning area should see temperatures rise above freezing Thursday, and switch the precipitation to just rain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. &&