PADUCAH — Book for Hope's 5th annual Just Image Childhood Cancer walk will take place on Saturday, with a very low number of people registered. However, organizers say people can still show up at the walk to register.
The walk will take place at Noble Park in Paducah - shelter 16, and will follow COVID-19 plans as per the city. People can walk in-person or virtually.
Currently, 122 people are walking in-person, and eight people are walking virtually. T-shirts will be passed out based on availability.
In-person participants are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.
The day starts at 8 a.m. with registration and the walk will begin at 9 a.m.
Book for Hope says they have 13 families they are paying monthly bills for, expect for medical bills.
The organizations says it pays rent/house payments, utility bills, car insurance, repairs, cell phone bills, and more.
Book for Hope gives an emergency envelopment upon diagnosis of a child with cancer. The envelope contains a $150 pre-loaded VISA gift card, a $50 fuel card, and a $50 restaurant card. The next month the family can choose a bill they would like Book for Hope to pay as long as the child is on cancer treatment.