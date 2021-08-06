PADUCAH – Book for Hope's 6th annual Just Image Childhood Cancer Walk will take place Sept. 18, but organizers say participants can register now to receive a t-shirt packet.
The cutoff to register for the packet is Sept. 1. However, you can still register to participate the day of the walk.
The festivities begin at 8:00 a.m.with Zumba, games for the kids, a DJ, sodas, power drinks, water, silent auction items, corn hole games and guest speaker, Jennifer Matthews.
The walk will begin at 9:00 a.m. and be done by 11 a.m.
Proceeds will go towards helping families in western Kentucky and southern Illinois that have a child on cancer treatment, as well as, childhood cancer research.