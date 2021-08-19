The 2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is this Sunday! We sold out of tickets more than two months ago, thanks to many of you. The proceeds will help children battling cancer and other childhood illnesses at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Not only do your contributions help the children of St. Jude, but they also enter you for a chance to win a new home.
This year's St. Jude Dream Home is at the Paddock at the Oaks at 111 Canter Court in Paducah. The house has four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, at an estimated 2,800 square feet.
Watch the video above for a peek at what the home looks like. Want to see it in person? Tours of this year's home are going on through Saturday.