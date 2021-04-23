WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) — The Justice Department says it expects to charge more than 500 people for taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
So far, 440 people have been charged. The majority of them are facing lower-level offenses.
A few dozen others are facing more serious charges of assaulting police officers or damaging government property.
Prosecutors have also filed conspiracy charges against members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.
They're accused of playing a more central role in planning and leading the capitol siege or encouraging others to join it.
Investigators are still searching for whoever planted two pipe bombs at the national offices of the Republican and Democratic parties the night before the riot.