JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Department of Justice is suing Missouri over a new law banning local police from enforcing federal gun laws.
The Justice Department sued Wednesday in federal court, aiming to block the state law from being enforced.
The Justice Department has said the law, which declares “invalid” federal gun regulations that don’t have an equivalent in Missouri law, has scared police departments away from helping the federal government fight violent crime. Agencies risk being sued for $50,000 by private citizens who believe their Second Amendment rights have been violated.
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland says the law is impeding criminal law enforcement in the state.
The federal government contends states can't declare federal laws invalid. Missouri's attorney general says the Justice Department pulled out of a crime-fighting partnership because of the law.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says the law is on Missouri's side.
More details: https://bit.ly/3LB6eTb