Ten years after the death of Molly Young her family adamantly believes the truth about how she died will be revealed.
Sunday supporters gathered for a memorial in Turley Park in Carbondale.
They discussed recent developments including the hope new evidence and new investigators could shed light on the case.
Meanwhile for Young's family it's been decade of heartache, tears and hope. Larry Young remembers the last time he saw his little girl.
"While we were eating with her she said 'I know I'm going to become famous. I know I'm going to become famous but I don't know why,'" Larry Young recalls.
Now as they prepare to honor her memory ten years after her death he says he remembers Molly as a gentle spirit, compassionate friend and gifted artist.
"It iss just unbelievable the talent she had that was just stopped," said Young.
During our interview he proudly wore a shirt reading 'Justice for Molly' with an image of an angel drawn by Molly just three months before she died.
"It was probably the last drawing she gave us," he said.
In March of 2012 Molly's body was found in the apartment of her ex-boyfriend. She had a gunshot wound to the head. A Coroner's Inquest later that year could not determine if Young's death was murder or suicide. Her family never believed it was anything but murder
"They did 19 lab tests and every one of them proved she didn't do it," said Young.
In spite of the pain, the family says this has also been a decade of progress. Young says homicide experts working on the case have made headway.
"The reason it was left open was waiting on new evidence to come forward well now that new evidence has happened," said Young.
Through the Freedom of Information Act Young was able to obtain records from the case including all crime scene and autopsy photos. Young also worked with lawmakers to fight for legislation like Molly's Law.
"Why don't we have laws written in favor of the victims/" said Young. "Laws that have teeth in them. I would hope by fighting this, by devoting my life to this and other people devoting their lives to this it would prevent it from happening to anyone else."
The family also started the Justice for Molly Facebook page that now has over 22,000 followers from around the world.
"It has been a way to keep this case alive," said Young. "They understand this a murder and should be prosecuted."
Now young says with outside help and through his own meticulous investigating he believes he knows the truth and he will stop at nothing to bring his daughter peace.
"We're a lot closer," he said.
The case is still open.
The family says The Jackson County State's Attorney, Joseph Cervantez, who is new to the investigation has told them he will push for answers.
We have reached out to his office to discuss the case. We hope to hear them this week.