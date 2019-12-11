FRANKFORT, KY - Justice Shea Nickell will be formally sworn in as the Kentucky Supreme Court District 1 Justice.
Nickell was elected in November, beating Whitney Westerfield for the seat. The 1st Supreme Court District serves 24 counties, including all of the counties in the Local 6 area.
He will serve the remainder of former Justice Bill Cunningham's term, which ends in 2022. Nickell says he plans to run for reelection again when that term ends.
Nickell was officially sworn in last month in Paducah. Today's is an investiture ceremony in Frankfort starting at 12:30.