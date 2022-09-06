(CNN) — Popular e-cigarette maker Juul will pay nearly $440 million to dozens of states in a settlement.
The announcement comes after a two-year probe into the company's marketing and sales practices.
It found Juul deliberately marketed its products to young people, even though e-cigarette sales to underage people are illegal.
Juul's marketing efforts included free samples, social media campaigns, launch parties and using young-looking models in its ad campaigns.
Also, the packaging was easy to hide and the fruity flavors were popular among teens and kids.
The current settlement will limit Juul's sales and marketing abilities.
Juul responded in a statement that the settlement is quote "a significant part of our ongoing commitment to resolve issues from the past."
In June, the Food and Drug Administration ordered Juul to stop selling its products.
But a court blocked the FDA ban, so the products are still for sale in the United States.