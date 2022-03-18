MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY – A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested Thursday afternoon in Paducah following a drug investigation, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office.
On Thursday, the McCracken County Sheriff's office received notification from the Ballard County Sheriff's Office regarding illegal drug activity taking place in Paducah.
During the investigation, detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office obtained a cell phone number of a person allegedly selling pills that contained oxycodone and/or fentanyl in Paducah.
Detectives then arranged to purchase some of the pills from the suspect.
The 16-year-old arrived at a gas station in Paducah near the intersection of 8th and Park Street. The juvenile was taken into custody without incident at 4:30 p.m.
While searching the juvenile, detectives located 50 pills suspected to contain oxycodone and fentanyl. Detectives also discovered a loaded handgun under their waistband.
According to the sheriff's office, detectives have recently sized similar counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl. Several opioid overdoses in the Paducah/McCracken County area have been linked to these counterfeit pills.
The juvenile was held in the McCracken Regional Juvenile Detention Center. They were charged with firearm enhanced trafficking in a 1st degree controlled substance, possession of a handgun by a minor and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.