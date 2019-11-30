GRAVES COUNTY, KY— A juvenile has been charged with burglary after allegedly stealing a children's gas powered jeep in Graves County.
Deputy John Cavin responded to the 2300 block of State Route 121 North around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Graves County Sheriff's Office.
The homeowner reported their unattached garage had been burglarized and a Coolster gas powered children's jeep was stolen.
Deputy Cavin noticed the jeep's tire tracks leading away from the garage, and followed them through the grass, across the property of Central Elementary School and Graves County High School.
The Graves Sheriff's Office says the tracks stopped at Oak Hills Swim Club.
Deputy Jamie Clark received a report that the stolen jeep was at a home on Park Terrace.
Kentucky State Police Trooper Justin Rundles had been at a home on Park Terrace responding to a different burglary and stolen vehicle complaint. While investigating, the stolen jeep was found on the property.
Police say a juvenile was seen riding a small child's jeep and throwing the keys into the grass and shrubs next to the home.
The 15-year-old boy seen driving the jeep was taken into custody and charged with 3rd degree burglary. The juvenile was lodged in the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.