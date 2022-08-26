MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — We are learning more about a threat of violence at a local school.
Thursday, authorities were called in to investigate verbal threats at Community Christian Academy in McCracken County.
A 13-year-old male student was taken into custody. He will remain in juvenile detention until he goes before a judge. He is charged with second-degree terroristic threatening.
Local 6 spoke with Principal Amy Carrico over the phone. Carrico said per the School Board's decision, all information would have to come from the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.
"When we got the call, we sent deputies and detectives to the school," said Sheriff Ryan Norman. "There were verbal threats towards school violence on more than one occasion.”
Norman said there was never an immediate threat of danger, just words that caused the situation to escalate.
"We did not find any weapons. Detectives also didn't believe had had access to anything like that," said Norman. "I spoke with the principal a couple of times yesterday, and our detectives did as well. I believe that the school sent something to the parents, the details of it."
We reached out to parents who also did not want to comment. However, we did get anonymous questions about several things that were cause for concern regarding a possible “kill list” and other threats.
"That was one of the rumors floating around," said Norman. "No we haven't found any evidence that there was an actual physical list or anything like that.”
Norman explained what's next now that the boy is behind bars.
"There's a process for juveniles. Court designated workers will be involved. They were involved last night after we took him into custody. He will have to before a judge, and it's really up to the judge what will happen as far as a counselor. Sometimes that is what a judge will order," said Norman.
Norman believes parents need to discuss these kinds of situations with their children.
"I think as parents we need to discuss these things with our children and let them know our words have consequences," he said. "At the same time, I think we need to talk to our children if they hear somebody say something along these lines and we need to notify school staff or law enforcement as soon as they can.
We also spoke with psychiatrist Dr. Laurie Ballew about recent school threats.
"Some of these things happened and are reactive, because something happened one day and the kids have a grudge about it and then they makes some kind of a statement," said Ballew.
Ballew said mental illness isn't always to blame when students make threats.
"Studies show that people who have mental health issues do not commit crimes, or dangerous crimes or violent crimes, any more than the regular population," said Ballew. "We often we often jump to the conclusion that this person did this because they're a psychopath or sociopath or they have this going on. Some do, but not all do. We have to remember with children also that their brains are not developed until age 26. Adults have a better filter than children, and so adults of the time can filter information. Children don't always have that filter to know what will get them into trouble."
She said she understands the fears that come into play when it comes to school violence.
"Violence is everywhere, but there's also goodness everywhere," said Ballew. "We need to take each individual situation separately and see what is behind the incident."
This is the second time in the past two weeks a student has been taken into custody after making school threats.
Last week's incident involved a boy on a McCracken County school bus. He was taken into custody and charged with second-degree terroristic threatening.