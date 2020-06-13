MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Troopers helped restore order inside the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center after a group of juveniles damaged property inside the center, Kentucky State Police Post 1 says.
Juvenile detention center called KSP Post 1 around 6:15 p.m. Saturday after the juveniles stole keys from a guard, used them to enter a pod of cells and began destroying property, troopers say in a news release.
The news release says the troopers who responded to the facility were able to restore order without using physical force.
Troopers say the juveniles re-entered their cells voluntarily, and Detention Center employees were able to retrieve the stolen keys.
KSP says no one was injured in the incident.