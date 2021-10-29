MURRAY, KY — Police have arrested a juvenile after they say he shot a 19-year-old Tennessee man in Murray, Kentucky.
The Murray Police Department says the juvenile shot 19-year-old Elijah Ball of Dyer, Tennessee on Oct. 24. Police are not releasing the accused shooter's name because he or she is a minor.
In a news release sent Friday, police say the juvenile was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence and being a minor in possession of a firearm. He was taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.
Police say they believe the wanton endangerment charge will be upgraded to a first-degree assault charge.
The news release says Ball was taken to a local hospital, where he is still being treated.