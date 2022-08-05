Farley, KY — According to McCracken County Sheriff's deputies, a 15-year-old is facing several charges after fleeing from police in a vehicle on Friday.
According to the office, a deputy saw a car that didn't stop at a stop-sign when crossing Benton Road in the Farley area. They say when the deputy tried to stop the car, the driver fled.
The driver reportedly turned onto Alpha Drive and lost control of the car due to the wet road, causing them to drive into a ditch. The driver continued, eventually striking a culvert and driving into another ditch. They were then detained by deputies.
According to the office, the 15-year-old was cited and released to a parent after deputies spoke with a Court Designated Worker.
The teen was charged with disregarding a stop sign, reckless driving, fleeing or evading police 1st degree, criminal mischief 1st degree, no operators license, and other traffic violations.