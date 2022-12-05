MURRAY, KY — A juvenile from another state is accused of calling in a bomb threat against Murray Elementary School and Murray Middle School, the school district says.
In a message to stakeholders, Murray Independent Schools Superintendent Coy Samons says the elementary and middle school each received anonymous phone calls close to dismissal time Monday afternoon claiming a bomb would be placed inside the schools on Tuesday.
Samons says the Murray Police Department has identified a juvenile outside of Kentucky has the person who made the threatening calls. He says Murray police are working with authorities where the juvenile lives to resolve the matter. The superintendent did not say which state the alleged suspect called from.
All Murray schools and programs will continue as usual on Tuesday, Samons says, but schools will have an increased police presence on and around their campuses. The superintendent says counselors will be available for students who would like to talk with someone about the incident.
"All threats to our schools or students are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly," Samons said in the message. "Our desire is for you to have the facts so you can discuss with your child to emphasize the seriousness of this issue and also remind everyone that threatening statements should never be made and such statements have consequences."