PADUCAH — Kentucky State Police Post 1 has charged a juvenile detained at the McCracken Regional Juvenile Detention Center with assault after he allegedly lifted up a Hopkinsville police detective and slammed the man into the floor.
KSP Post 1 says it received a call reporting the alleged assault around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Troopers say Hopkinsville Police Detective Robert Stucki was at the McCracken Regional Juvenile Detention Center to carry out a court order signed by a Christian County Circuit Court judge regarding the juvenile.
KSP Post 1 claims that, while Stucki was explaining the court order to the juvenile and carrying it out, the juvenile wrapped his arms around Stucki, lifted the detective up and slammed him on the floor. State police say the juvenile is also accused of damaging Stucki's personal property during the alleged assault.
The juvenile has been charged with one count of third-degree assault of a police officer and one count of third-degree mischief, and he remains in the juvenile detention center Thursday night.
State police have not released the name of the boy who was charged because he is a minor.