FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice is recruiting applicants for more than 160 job openings at 24 facilities across the state.
The agency said in a statement that it is holding a job fair July 20 at Jefferson Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Louisville.
KYDJJ is looking for people who will invest in youths to help prevent them from returning to custody and to help them become more productive citizens. Open positions include youth workers, nursing, administration, counseling/mental health and food service.
The department oversees prevention programs for at-risk youth, confinement, pre-trial detention, residential placement and treatment and other services.
For more information about the agency, visit djj.ky.gov.