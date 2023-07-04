JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL — State police are investigating a crash that killed one person and injured half a dozen others Tuesday morning along Interstate 57 in Jefferson County, Illinois.
Radio station WJBD reports that a southbound SUV lost control and ran off the road near milepost 89 around 5 a.m. Tuesday, rolling over in the median of I-57.
Illinois State Police say the person who died in the crash was a juvenile, who was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner, WJBD reports. The injured were taken to local hospitals.
The names of the people who were in the SUV have not been released to the public, but the Centralia Morning Sentinel reports that a local assistant fire chief told the paper they are not from Illinois.
The newspaper reports that both lanes of southbound I-57 were shut down from about 7:28 a.m. to about 8:50 a.m. for the crash investigation.