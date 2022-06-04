The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing juvenile.
It was reported to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department the 14-year-old Brooklyn Jackson was last seen at 1035 Old North Friendship Road on Friday, June 03, 2022 at about 11:20 pm.
Jackson is described as a black female, standing approximately 5’4” tall weighing approximately 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Jackson was last seen wearing red and black pajama pants and a gray sweatshirt with a black cap.
If anyone sees or knows of the whereabouts of Jackson, they are asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719 or their local law enforcement agency. Tips may also be provided via West KY Crime Stoppers at 270-444-8355, texting “WKY” and the information to 8474111 or the WKY Crime Stoppers APP.