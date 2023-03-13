DEXTER, MO — A Dexter, Missouri, teenager was shot and killed over the weekend, police say, and a juvenile suspect is in custody.
At 6:14 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a home on Alice Street in Dexter. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the teen's body inside the home, the Dexter Police Department says.
Authorities activated the Stoddard County Major Case Squad at 6:30 a.m., and the teen's death is being investigated as a homicide. In a news release shared to social media shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday, the police department announced that a juvenile suspect was taken into custody.