CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A juvenile has been referred to the Cape Girardeau County Juvenile Office after police say he allegedly threatened to "shoot up" a day care facility in the southeast Missouri city.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department said officers received information about the alleged threat around 8 a.m. Thursday.
The police department said officers responded quickly to the day care facility and found the juvenile accused of making the threats.
Police said the minor was taken to the juvenile office, and there are "no further credible threats to any daycare facilities in Cape Girardeau."
The police department did not share how old the minor is or announce a specific charge against him, but a news release about the incident describes his alleged actions as terroristic threats.
Police also said the incident is "a great reminder, 'if you see something, say something.'"