MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office has charged two juveniles in connection to vandalism reported at two businesses and a church in Reidland over the past several days.
Vandalism was reported at a flower shop, play care center and Reidland United Methodist Church. The sheriff's office says vandals spray painted vulgar images and words on all three buildings and broke several windows. Investigators say the cost of the damages is estimated at more than $1,000.
The sheriff's office says two juveniles were identified as possible suspects. Investigators interviewed the minors, and the sheriff's office claims they both admitted to being involved with the vandalism.
The juveniles were each charged with first-degree criminal mischief.