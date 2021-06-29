PADUCAH– A K-9 for the Paducah Police Department sniffed out an escapee from Keeton Correctional Institute on Monday afternoon.
Police were notified at 2:30 p.m Monday that Angel Medina had walked away from the correctional institute. Paducah police officers and McCracken county sheriff's then established a perimeter around the area.
A citizen informed officers Medina had entered the wooded area on Caldwell street.
Officer A.J Parrish and his K-9 partner, Don were called in to help track Medina. Don located and subdued Medina inside the underpinning of an abandoned mobile home along the 1100 block of South 8th Street. Medina surrendered without incident and was taken into custody by Kentucky State Police.