LOUISVILLE, KY— A ministry's good work collecting gifts for the needy for Christmas has been undone by a break-in.
Gil Corsey with WDRB in Louisville says the Executive Director of Highlands Community Ministries Troy Burden knows the strength of the season is forcing its way through.
"We see the best of people but we also sometimes see the worst of people," Burden said. "We're a coalition of congregations here in the Highlands."
Danah Smith, an employee at the church, was heartbroken.
Smith came to work Thursday and saw much of the church group's Christmas collection gone.
"I started looking in the pews and then the bags were open... I was just like, shocked," Smith said. "It didn't sense to me until like I actually looked in the pews and the bags were torn open. It was like stuff shuffled on the floor."
Volunteers had sorted gifts and gift cards for more than 300 people.
Pick-ups and deliveries were scheduled to start next Monday, but sometime Wednesday night, there was a break-in. The theft resulted in over $4,000 in donated gifts and gift cards being stolen.
It still brings Smith to tears.
"There was a lady that asked for like, an urn for her mom's ashes that was taken," Smith said.
Sherri Jenkins has two grandkids and a daughter, who's had two strokes.
"It makes me sad that people would do that because a lot of people are struggling and need something to eat or gifts," Jenkins said.
But Sherri brings a bit of hope, a card with scripture.
Church leaders say they are overwhelmed by the community's response.
The church group leaders scrambled, unable to replace gifts but buying gift cards.
Executive Director Burden says they want to make sure everyone has something under the tree for Christmas.
A wave of community members now donating online to replenish that loss.
No Grinch can steal this Christmas. As the word says, it's better to give than receive.