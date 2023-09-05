CARLISLE COUNTY — The Carlisle County Sheriff’s Department officially retired one of its K9 officers on Tuesday.
According to a news release from the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office, K9 Kimber has dedicated nine years of his life to police service in both McCracken and Carlisle Counties. In his years of service, Kimber has found hundreds of narcotics and apprehended multiple fugitives and suspects.
Kimber’s handler, Deputy Ben Green was presented with a certificate and a Retirement Badge with Kimber’s name on it. Kimber will live out his remaining years at home with Green and his family.
In addition to K9 Kimber’s Certificate and Retirement Badge, Green was awarded two life saving awards.
Green’s first award was to recognize his action when he saved a young girl from choking at a trampoline park while off-duty. The other award presented to Green was to recognize his quick-thinking when he saved a young man who was bleeding out on his front porch. Green was one of the first on the scene and applied a tourniquet to the man’s wound. Paramedic Josh Glover requested a life saving award for Green’s actions.